Traders Purchase Large Volume of Unity Biotechnology Call Options (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,224 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,878% compared to the average daily volume of 209 call options.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 63.5 %

UBX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,722. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 228,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

