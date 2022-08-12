Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Issues Earnings Results

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Traeger by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

