TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.86

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.86 and traded as low as C$4.00. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 106,515 shares changing hands.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$318.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.86.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

