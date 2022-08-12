Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,559 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

