Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 43.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.