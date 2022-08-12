Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $23.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

NYSE:DG opened at $254.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.06. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

