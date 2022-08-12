Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SHW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $243.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

