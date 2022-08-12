Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Mills were worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,623,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,658,000 after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

