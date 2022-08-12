Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Up 54.4% in July

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Tremor International Stock Down 1.4 %

TRMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $820.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the second quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

