Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Up 54.4% in July

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Tremor International Stock Down 1.4 %
TRMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $820.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.81.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.