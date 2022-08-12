Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.91

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 3834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Trend Micro Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.