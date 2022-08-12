Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.91

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 3834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $434.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

