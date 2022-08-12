Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.91

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 3834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $434.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

