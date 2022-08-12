Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRFPF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 1.6 %

TRFPF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 2,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

