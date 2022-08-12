Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New C$36.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.94.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 476,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,671. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

