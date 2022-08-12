Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 493 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.8% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $448,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 108,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 80,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 13.2% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 165,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

