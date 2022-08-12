Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,549,000 after purchasing an additional 739,175 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 122,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

T traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 389,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,348,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

