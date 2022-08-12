Trust Asset Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.0 %

ICE traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $108.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

