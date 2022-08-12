Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
MA stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.16. 70,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,550. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.
MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
