Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 965 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, hitting $184.22. 727,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,285,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

