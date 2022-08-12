Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TRQ opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth about $125,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.