u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cheuvreux raised u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 130 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get u-blox alerts:

u-blox Stock Performance

Shares of UBLXF remained flat at $116.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35. u-blox has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $124.41.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.