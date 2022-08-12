U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

