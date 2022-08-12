U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,034,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 122,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

