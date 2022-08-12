U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of USAU traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

In other U.S. Gold news, Director Luke Anthony Norman purchased 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $27,291.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,070.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at $172,000. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

