UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Down 98.0% in July

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UAPC Trading Up 28.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UAPC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,153. UAPC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About UAPC
