UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Down 98.0% in July

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UAPC Trading Up 28.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UAPC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,153. UAPC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About UAPC

UAPC, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. It also provides operational services to third party well owners in Austin, Texas. The company was formerly known as United American Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to UAPC, Inc in August 2020.

