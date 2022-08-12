UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $185,285,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UBS Group Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBS Group (UBS)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.