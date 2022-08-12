UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $185,285,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

