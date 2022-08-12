UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the July 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

UNCRY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 183,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,963. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.