Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Union Jack Oil Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of UJO opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.01. The company has a market cap of £32.17 million and a PE ratio of -35.63. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.46).
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
