Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of UJO opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.01. The company has a market cap of £32.17 million and a PE ratio of -35.63. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.46).

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.