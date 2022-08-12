United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Lloyd Bardswich bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,277 shares in the company, valued at $44,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

UAMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 215,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,512. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 27.90%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

