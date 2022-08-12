US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

USFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,298. US Foods has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.