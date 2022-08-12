Utrust (UTK) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Utrust (UTK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $74.23 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

