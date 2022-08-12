Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 171,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,737,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 918,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 97,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

