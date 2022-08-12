Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the July 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ VLON opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vallon Pharmaceuticals
About Vallon Pharmaceuticals
Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.
Featured Articles
