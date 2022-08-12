Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLONGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the July 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VLON opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLONGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLONGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

