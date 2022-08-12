VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 67.7% in July

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,621,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000.
Shares of ANGL opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43.
