Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,136,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $157.05. 40,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,297. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.