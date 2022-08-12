Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 512,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,377,697. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

