Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $260.98 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

