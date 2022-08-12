Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 763.7% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,621,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after purchasing an additional 878,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 754,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,103,000 after purchasing an additional 173,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 710,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Performance

VIGI stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $93.36.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

