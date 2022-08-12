Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,672,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.97. 93,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.