Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOO traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

