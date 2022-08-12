Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €65.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Varta in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Price Performance

Shares of VAR1 opened at €81.14 ($82.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.62. Varta has a 52-week low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a 52-week high of €165.90 ($169.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.