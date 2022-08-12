Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €65.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Varta in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of VAR1 opened at €81.14 ($82.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.62. Varta has a 52-week low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a 52-week high of €165.90 ($169.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.