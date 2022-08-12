Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 382,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,010. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Further Reading

