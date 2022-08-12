Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 million and a PE ratio of -15.93. Verano has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.46 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verano will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

