Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,601,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084,032 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $81,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 200,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,099,672. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

