Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. 254,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,099,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $189.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

