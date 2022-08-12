Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 104,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,604,000 after buying an additional 558,676 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $136,119,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 232,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

