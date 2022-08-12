Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 15.2% Higher This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $249,130.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,163.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.96 or 0.07966361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00176624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00258035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00686023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.29 or 0.00588860 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005439 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,772,160 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

