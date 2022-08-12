VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on VerticalScope from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$34.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

VerticalScope stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$7.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.00. The firm has a market cap of C$260.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

