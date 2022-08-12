Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.