Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:AIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $28.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
