Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

V traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.71. 43,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. The company has a market cap of $398.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

