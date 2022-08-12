voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

voxeljet Stock Performance

NYSE:VJET opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

